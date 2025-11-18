SIR exercise: Adityanath fills enumeration form

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday filled his enumeration form for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

As part of the drive, a Booth Level Officer (BLO) visited the Gorakhnath Temple and handed over the SIR form to the chief minister. After filling it out, Adityanath returned it to the BLO, District Magistrate, Gorakhpur, Deepak Meena said.

Adityanath, the MLA from Gorakhpur Urban Assembly seat, is a registered voter at Booth No. 223, located at the Kanya Primary School near Jhulelal Temple in the Gorakhpur Urban Assembly constituency.

The Election Commission of India is conducting the SIR exercise from November 4 to December 4.

The States and Union territories where the SIR has been announced are Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Puducherry, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep.

Among these, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal will go to the polls in 2026. In Assam, where elections are also due in 2026, the revision of electoral rolls will be announced separately.