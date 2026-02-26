Bengal SIR: Calcutta HC CJ takes stock with CEO, top state officials

Kolkata (PTI): The Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court on Thursday held a stock-taking meeting with chief electoral officer and top state officials regarding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls exercise in West Bengal, in which judicial officers have been deputed.

The Supreme Court had on February 20 asked Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Sujoy Paul to spare some judicial officers and find former judges to assist in the SIR work, as it took serious note of the state government not sparing enough grade 'A' officers for the revision exercise.

The CJ held the meeting, the third in a week's time, with Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, Manoj Agarwal, chief secretary, director general of police and other senior officials.

Sources said that the meeting was held to take stock of the ongoing process in which judicial officers have been deputed for adjudication of claims and objections of persons who are put under the logical discrepancy lists and facing removal of their names from the electoral rolls as per the Supreme Court directive.

Logical discrepancies in progeny linking with the 2002 voter list include instances of a mismatch in the parent's name and the age difference between a voter and their parent being less than 15 years or more than 50 years.