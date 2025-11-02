SIR exercise like pouring carbolic acid in snake pits to expose infiltrators: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata, Nov 2 (PTI) Amidst the row over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said the move was akin to the Election Commission (EC) pouring carbolic acid into snake pits to expose infiltrators staying in the state.

Adhikari told reporters that infiltrators living in the state for years with the help of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) would now be identified, detected and deported.

"Carbolic acid has been poured in the pits to drive out the snakes who will be caught and deported. The EC has applied the right medicine through SIR," the BJP leader said.

Carbolic acid, also known as phenol, is traditionally used in as a snake repellent due to its strong, pungent smell.

"See how Bangladeshi infiltrators are being caught by the BSF while trying to flee towards their own country. All these developments have been taking place after the SIR exercise was announced by the EC," Adhikari said.

Responding to a question, the Nandigram MLA said Indian citizens belonging to Muslim and other minority communities need not worry about the exercise.

"It is only Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators and Rohingyas who will be detected and deported after identification," he added.

The BJP leader said the party will move the Calcutta High Court on Monday seeking permission to hold a rally in Agarpara on November 4 to highlight what it called the Trinamool Congress’ attempt to politicise a recent unnatural death in the area against the Election Commission’s SIR exercise.

"The partisan police under Mamata Banerjee have denied us permission to hold the rally. We will move the judiciary to exercise our democratic rights," he said. PTI SUS MNB