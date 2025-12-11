SIR exercise to continue till Dec 26, says UP CEO

Lucknow, Dec 11 (PTI) The SIR exercise in Uttar Pradesh will continue till December 26 after the Election Commission of India (ECI) granted a 15-day extension as requested, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said on Thursday.

As per a press statement, Rinwa said the state had earlier sought an additional two weeks to ensure proper verification of entries related to deceased, shifted, and untraceable voters.

The extension, he said, will help district election officers undertake re-verification more effectively to ensure a purified and accurate voter list.

According to the revised schedule issued by the ECI, the enumeration period will now continue until December 26. The draft publication of electoral rolls, earlier due on December 16, will now take place on December 31, 2025.

Claims and objections will be accepted from December 31 to January 30, 2026, while decisions on notices and disposal of claims and objections will be carried out between January 31 and February 21.

The final publication of the updated voter list for Uttar Pradesh will now be released on February 28, Rinwa said. He added that the extension will help complete the SIR process in a streamlined manner. PTI CDN SKY SKY