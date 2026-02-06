SIR: Final voter list for UP to be published on April 10

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The final electoral rolls of Uttar Pradesh will now be published on April 10 instead of March 6, the Election Commission has said.

In a letter to the state chief electoral officer on Thursday, the poll panel said it has considered his request made on February 2 "and also upon consideration of other relevant factors", it has decided to revise the schedule of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh.

The final voter list for the state will now be published on April 10, the EC said. PTI NAB RC