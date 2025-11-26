SIR fraught with mismanagement, pressure on staff: Former Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Jaipur, Nov 26 (PTI) Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday targeted the government over the ongoing SIR process, alleging mismanagement, excessive pressure on the field staff, and an unreasonably short timeline.

He said the deaths of the block level officers (BLOs) across several states reflect the stress and asked the government to act.

Addressing a press conference in Sikar, Gehlot questioned the urgency behind the process.

"When elections are still three years away, what was the need for such haste? Twelve states are implementing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), but this rush raises suspicion and is worrying for democratic practices," he said.

Gehlot alleged that the pressure to meet deadlines was causing BLOs distress.

The Congress leader also questioned why several public welfare schemes initiated during his tenure had been stopped or slowed down.

"These schemes belong to the government, not an individual. Governments change, but schemes meant for public welfare should never be halted," he asserted.

The former chief minister alleged that pension beneficiaries across the state were facing delays of three to seven months.

"People told me on the way to Sikar that they have not received pensions for months. Who will take responsibility? Where is the government?" Gehlot asked.

He also criticised the condition of roads across Rajasthan, saying monsoon damage had left roads full of potholes.

"New roads will be built in time, but till then, the government must launch a campaign to fill potholes," he said. PTI SDA PRK PRK