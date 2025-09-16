SIR fraught with violations, opposition should ensure no voter left out: CPI(M)

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar is fraught with violations, resulting in many citizens being stripped of their constitutionally-guaranteed right to vote, the CPI(M) said on Tuesday, as it stressed that opposition parties should be "vigilant" to ensure that no eligible voter is disenfranchised.

Addressing a press conference here, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby said the Central Committee of the party, which met from September 13 to 15, discussed issues including the tariffs imposed on countries by the US and attacks on workers' rights, and also assessed reports from poll-bound states.

"The SIR of the electoral rolls ordered by the Election Commission in Bihar is fraught with violations, resulting in many citizens being stripped of their constitutionally-guaranteed right to vote," the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said in a statement.

Accusing the EC of becoming "complicit in advancing the RSS/Sangh Parivar agenda", it said, "We should be vigilant to ensure that this direction is implemented and no eligible voter is disenfranchised." The statement said it was welcome that all opposition parties came together to oppose the SIR and protect people's right to vote, adding that the CPI(M) will play an active role in coordinating with others and resisting such attempts to restrict citizens' right to vote.

Baby said the Central Committee also discussed the situation in poll-bound states -- Bihar, Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry -- and accused the EC of "behaving in a very peculiar manner".

"Central Committee, after having heard the reports from these election-bound states, expressed confidence that the party and the alliance partners and supporters and sympathisers of the left democratic and progressive movement would be very strongly prepared in giving a revolutionary and a sounding victory that we wish the progressive and democratic movement would be able to take," he said.

Asked about West Bengal and whether the CPI(M) would contest the Assembly polls there in an alliance with the Congress, Baby said the party wants to enhance its support base in the state.

"We want to have a very good performance. We want to enhance our support base in West Bengal.... But we are going to improve our electoral performance also on a big scale," he said.

On a possible alliance with the Congress, he said, "That question will be addressed by the evolving political developments in the coming days." The Left party slammed the Centre over its economic policies and alleged that it continues to push the country into crises.

"The economic policies of the BJP-led Union government continue to push the country into crisis. People are suffering from rising prices, stagnant wages, and widening inequalities. Unemployment is increasing, particularly after the imposition of tariffs by the United States," it said.

The Left party said the Centre's steadfast refusal to allow a debate on serious issues reflects its authoritarian character, adding that as a result, many matters that directly affect people are never properly discussed in Parliament.

"The Congress party as the principal opposition party also has to play a role in ensuring that peoples' livelihood concerns are discussed in Parliament," it said.

It also alleged that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat sought to reignite the Mathura and Kashi disputes with his recent remarks, and said his demands are designed to provoke communal passions and polarise the society along religious lines.

"These remarks demonstrate the RSS's resolve and intent to move towards the establishment of a Hindu Rashtra and its objective of dismantling the secular State," it said.

On the tariffs imposed on India by US President Donald Trump, the Left party said the government should not succumb to US pressure and should stand by the interests of the country's farmers, workers and small and medium entrepreneurs.

It said the government should consult various stakeholders and carefully assess the benefits for the people before embarking on a FTA-signing spree.

The CPI(M) also slammed the government for announced incentives worth around Rs 1.5 lakh crore under various names for corporates and accused it of facilitating corporate loot by weakening various regulatory and compliance requirements.

The Left party also slammed the BJP over "targeted attacks" on Bengali-speaking people, particularly Muslims, and evictions being carried out in Assam.

Commenting on the situation in Nepal, it condoled the deaths of nearly 70 youngsters during protests in the neighbouring country and warned that "right-wing forces", particularly those pro-monarchy, royalists and groups linked to Hindutva forces, are trying to take advantage of the discontent.

The CPI(M) announced that it will launch an extensive campaign against Trump's "tariff terrorism" in the last week of September, which would "expose" the government's surrender before the US.

A Palestine solidarity campaign will be conducted through extensive activities across the country. Large public meetings will be organised in all state capitals, involving different political parties, organisations, artistes and individuals, to expose the pro-Israel policy of the BJP government.

The CPI(M) also urged its state units to take up people's livelihood issues and conduct agitations and struggles. PTI AO RC