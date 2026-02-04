SIR in Assam to be very extensive, proper: Himanta

Sivasagar (Assam), Feb 4 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said when the Election Commission of India decides to carry out a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state, it will be "very extensive and properly done".

After the assembly elections, SIR will happen in the state, Sarma told reporters after an official function at Sonari.

Currently, a Special Revision (SR) of the electoral rolls is going on in Assam.

"Here, the SIR will be very extensive and properly done. I had requested the Election Commission to do the SIR even now, but they conducted the SR due to non-publication of the NRC. We welcome the SIR," Sarma said.

The final NRC was released on August 31, 2019, by excluding 19,06,657 persons. A total of 3,11,21,004 names were included out of 3,30,27,661 applicants. But it has not been notified by the Registrar General of India till date.

The draft roll after the SR reflected a total of 2,52,01,624 electors, representing a 1.35 per cent increase from the previous final roll published in January 2025.

A total of 7,86,841 additions and 4,47,196 deletions have taken place from January 6 to December 27 last year.

During the SR process, 4,78,992 deceased electors and 5,23,680 shifted electors were identified. Another 53,619 multiple entries were identified.

The Election Commission, however, said that these names have not yet been deleted. These will only be processed for removal or shifting after formal applications are received during the current claims and objections period.

The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on February 10, 2026. PTI TR TR NN