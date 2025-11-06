SIR in Bengal: EC officials start review meeting in Alipurduar

Kolkata, Nov 6 (PTI) Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti and West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Thursday began a review meeting in Alipurduar district on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, an official said.

Bharti, who is leading the Election Commission team to the state, reached Alipurduar on Wednesday night.

"They will try to identify issues arising from the SIR process. During these visits, they are likely to interact with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and some voters," the official added.

They will conduct field visits in Alipurduar before heading to Cooch Behar in the afternoon, the official said.

On Friday, the team will visit Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling, he added. PTI SCH MNB