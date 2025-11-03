SIR in Bengal: Final preparations underway, CEO holds review meeting

Kolkata, Nov 3 (PTI) A day before the rollout of the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, chief electoral officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Monday held a meeting with all district magistrates as a part of their last-minute preparation, officials said.

"The CEO is holding a virtual meeting with all the DMs and giving out necessary instructions before the formal rollout of SIR tomorrow. He is giving necessary instructions to them," they said.

Block Level Officers (BLOs) and other officials have been instructed to conduct house-to-house visits starting Tuesday and carry out the process without fear.

"House-to-house enumeration will be conducted from November 4 to December 4, when the BLOs will distribute unique enumeration forms to electors and assist in verification of details of individuals against the last SIR conducted in 2002," the official said.

Electors can fill these enumeration forms in print or online, he said, while elaborating the process. PTI SCH MNB