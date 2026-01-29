SIR in Gujarat: EC receives 6.88 lakh forms for adding names in final electoral roll

Ahmedabad, Jan 29 (PTI) The Election Commission has received 6.88 lakh applications for inclusion of names in the final electoral roll in Gujarat and 9.88 lakh requests for removal of names, officials said on Thursday.

The EC had on December 19 last published the draft electoral rolls for Gujarat upon the completion of the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, said a release by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for the state.

Voters can submit forms to either include or delete their names from the final voter list, said the release.

While 6.88 lakh Forms 6 and 6A were received till January 28 for adding names to the final electoral roll, 9.88 lakh Form 7 were also received for removal of names from the list, said the release.

Election officials will take a final call about the addition and deletion of names from the final electoral rolls after verifying the veracity of these applications, the release added.

As many as 73.73 lakh voters were removed following the SIR exercise in Gujarat, reducing the number of registered voters in the draft electoral rolls to 4.34 crore from the earlier 5.08 crore, officials had said last month.

Of the 73,73,327 voters who were removed from the list, 18,07,278 are deceased, 9,69,662 were absent, 40,25,553 persons have migrated outside the state, while 3,81,470 voters were registered in two places, they said.

Besides, 1,89,364 voters were removed for other reasons, officials had said earlier. PTI PJT PD NR