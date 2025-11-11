SIR in Gujarat: Over 2.17 crore citizens mapped, 3.90 crore enumeration forms distributed

Ahmedabad, Nov 11 (PTI) More than 2.17 crore citizens have been mapped and 3.9 crore enumeration forms distributed as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls which began a week ago across Gujarat, officials said on Tuesday.

The enumeration phase of the SIR began on November 4 and it will continue till December 4.

During the month-long exercise, over 50,000 BLOs (booth-level officers) will cover nearly 5 crore voters across the state and distribute copies of pre-filled enumeration forms, said a release by the office of Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Hareet Shukla.

"At present, a total of 50,963 booth-level officers are diligently performing their duties in all the districts across the state," according to the release.

According to the updated electoral rolls, a total of 5.08 crore voters are registered in the state. Of these, mapping of more than 2.17 crore citizens has been completed, while 3.90 crore enumeration forms have been distributed, informed the CEO's office.

Under the guidance of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and led by Gujarat CEO Shukla, his entire team is continuously in touch with District Election Officers, Deputy DEOs and Voter Registration Officers across the state for the revision exercise, said the release.

Booth-level officers are the cornerstone of the entire SIR process.

"They are handling important tasks, including distribution of enumeration forms, helping voters in matching or linking their names or relatives' names and informing new voters about the process to be followed for adding their names," the CEO's office said.

Each BLO will visit the houses in their allotted area three times to ensure no one was left out of the electoral rolls' revision, the release added.

Late last month, the ECI announced the launch of the second phase of the SIR of electoral rolls across 12 states and Union Territories, including Gujarat.

As per the poll panel, the SIR's objective is to ensure that names of all eligible citizens are included in electoral rolls so as to enable them to exercise their franchise and ineligible electors are excluded from the lists. The exercise seeks to introduce complete transparency in the process of addition or deletion of electors in electoral rolls.

The enumeration phase will run till December 4. Draft electoral rolls will be published on December 9, followed by submission of claims and objections till January 8, 2026. Hearings and verification will be held from December 9 to January 31, 2026 and the final voter lists will be published on February 7. PTI PJT RSY