Kolkata: Taking note of media reports of the ongoing “reverse migration” of hundreds of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in the wake of the ongoing SIR exercise, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose announced his decision to visit the BSF’s border outpost at Swarupnagar in North 24 Parganas district to take a first-hand stock of the ground situation there.

Bose is expected to reach the Hakimpara area of Swarupnagar at around 3 pm on Monday, officials said.

Following his interactions with the BSF officials there, he is scheduled to stay put for the night at Krishnanagar in Nadia district and visit the bordering areas of Murshidabad on Tuesday, they said.

“Multiple interpretations are being made of the media reports of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants trying to return to their country after the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was implemented in the state. I want to take stock of the ground situation with my own eyes so that I can form an opinion myself,” Bose told reporters in Kolkata.

The SIR is a "crucial and important" exercise being undertaken by the Election Commission of India, he said.

"If there are any grievances against it, I believe that the EC will address them all. I hope everything goes well. All’s well that ends well,” he added.