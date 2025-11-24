SIR-induced ‘reverse migration’ to B'desh: Bengal Guv visits Hakimpur border

Kolkata, Nov 24 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday visited Hakimpur border outpost in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district following media reports of the ongoing “reverse migration” of hundreds of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in the wake of the ongoing SIR exercise.

In order to take a first-hand stock of the ground situation there, the governor held a meeting with senior BSF officials and interacted with the local people on reaching the place in the evening.

He is scheduled to visit border areas in Murshidabad on Tuesday, officials said.

“Multiple interpretations are being made of the media reports of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants trying to return to their country after the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was implemented in the state. I want to take stock of the ground situation with my own eyes so that I can form an opinion myself,” Bose told reporters in Kolkata.

The SIR is a "crucial and important" exercise being undertaken by the Election Commission of India, he said.

"If there are any grievances against it, I believe that the EC will address them all. I hope everything goes well. All’s well that ends well,” Bose added. PTI SMY AMR NN