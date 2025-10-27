SIR is EC's organised way of stealing votes for BJP: Punjab Cong chief Warring

Chandigarh, Oct 27 (PTI) Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday cautioned against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state's electoral rolls, alleging that the exercise is an "organised way of stealing votes" by the Election Commission for the BJP.

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday announced it will conduct phase two of SIR in 12 states and Union territories between November and February. Some of these will go to polls in 2026.

In a statement, Warring alleged that SIR is an "organised way of stealing votes by the ECI for the BJP".

"Through the SIR, the ECI not only collects the voters' data, which it keeps at the disposal of the BJP, but in the process, it also disenfranchises all those voters, like Dalits, backward classes and minorities, whom the BJP suspects of not voting for it," he charged.

He expressed strong apprehension that the BJP will repeat the same tactic in Punjab, using the "good offices of the Election Commission of India".

Otherwise, he claimed, the BJP does not have any significant base in Punjab worth a single assembly segment.

On the EC's plan to carry out SIR in states like Tamil Nadu and West Bengal which go to polls next year, Warring said Punjab will be next in line as elections in the state are scheduled in early 2027.

He said the Congress will not let the EC do the BJP's bidding in Punjab.

Congress workers at the grassroots level will be assigned duties to guard against "possible vote theft by way of disenfranchising voters through SIR", he added.

The 12 states and Union territories which will be covered under the second phase of SIR are Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. PTI CHS DIV DIV