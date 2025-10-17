Sir Lanka PM Harini Amarasuriya visits IIT Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya visited the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here on Friday and interacted with researchers and academicians, according to officials.

The Sri Lankan Prime Minister, who is on a three-day visit to India, earlier met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed a range of issues, including development cooperation and the welfare of Indian fishermen.

She also visited the CM SHRI school in Rohini, accompanied by Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood. The visit aimed to showcase the capital's modern school infrastructure, innovative teaching methods and digital learning environment. PTI GJS GJS AMJ AMJ