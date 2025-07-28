SIR must be conducted in Bengal to flush out Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators: Suvendu

Kolkata, Jul 28 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls should be undertaken in West Bengal to flush out "Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators" before the 2026 Assembly elections.

Participating in the BJP’s ‘Nari Suraksha Yatra’ in North 24 Parganas district, Adhikari said the party would intensify its protests against alleged attacks and abuses of women under the rule of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

He added that the party will also support the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ (march to the state secretariat) on August 9, demanding justice for the rape-murder of a medic of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital exactly one year ago.

Asked about SIR, Adhikari said, "It is very much needed in West Bengal. Names of 17 lakh Rohingya/Bangladeshi infiltrators, who were given fake documents by the Banerjee government for using them as vote banks, will be struck off the list." "This will give a clear picture of the way the TMC had been winning polls through unfair means. Mamata Banerjee will be dislodged in next year's polls," he claimed.

Adhikari accused the TMC chief of falsely interpreting the drive for identification of Bangladeshi infiltrators in different states by giving it a communal spin and even organising a rally in Birbhum "using state resources to mislead people." "There wasn't much crowd in the rally. Mamata Banerjee has become desperate; she can see the writing on the wall," he said about his once-upon-a-time mentor before parting ways in the run-up to the 2021 Assembly polls and joining the saffron party to become one of her staunchest critics.

He further criticised Banerjee for being unresponsive to the rally of jobless teachers and agitating state government employees, saying she remained preoccupied elsewhere while protesters squatted on the road. PTI SUS MNB