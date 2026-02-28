Bengal SIR: Over 60 lakh doubtful voters under judicial officers' scrutiny

New Delhi (PTI): The names of more than 60 lakh voters found "doubtful" during the special intensive revision exercise in West Bengal have been submitted to judicial officers for adjudication, officials said on Saturday.

These names can now only be included through a supplementary voters' list, they said.

Following Supreme Court directions, 530 judicial officers from subordinate courts in West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha have been deputed to conduct hearings related to the SIR process.

The special intensive revision (SIR) of voters' list in West Bengal concluded on Saturday with the publication of the final electoral rolls. After deletions and additions made during the exercise, the state's voter count stands at over 7.04 crore, the officials said.

With West Bengal likely to hold assembly elections in April, it remains uncertain how many of these doubtful voters will be able to cast their vote in the polls.

The Election Commission had October 27, 2025 announced the phase two of the SIR of electoral rolls in 12 states and three Union Territories, including West Bengal.