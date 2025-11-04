SIR of electoral rolls begins in Gujarat; BLOs to cover 5 crore voters

Ahmedabad, Nov 4 (PTI) The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls began across Gujarat with booth-level officers (BLOs) initiating a door-to-door drive on Tuesday to distribute enumeration forms, said an official.

During the month-long SIR exercise, over 50,000 BLOs will cover nearly 5.08 crore voters across Gujarat and distribute copies of pre-filled enumeration forms, said Additional Chief Electoral Officer for the state, Ashok Patel.

"Each of these 50,963 BLOs will approach households in their areas and hand them over enumeration forms. BLO will help voters in filling up the forms. If voters are not available at home in the first attempt, the BLO will make another attempt. In all, the BLO will make three attempts in a month. They will also collect forms from voters," explained Patel.

After collecting the forms, the BLOs will upload them on a dedicated mobile application, he informed.

"The aim of this exercise is to make sure that all eligible voters are added to the rolls and names of ineligible voters are deleted," the Gujarat additional CEO emphasised.

In a release, the CEO's office said Gujarat is among 12 states/UTs where the Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for SIR.

Under this exercise, BLOs will go door-to-door from November 4 to December 4 and get the voters to fill the enumeration form, said the release.

After that, the provisional electoral rolls will be published on December 9. Claims and objections can be raised between December 9 and January 8.

The District Election Officer and the CEO will hear and authenticate the claims till January 31, 2026. At the end of the entire process, the final electoral rolls will be published on February 7, said the release.

The SIR is being undertaken in Gujarat two years ahead of the state assembly polls, which are due by end-2027. PTI PJT PD RSY