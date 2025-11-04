SIR of electoral rolls begins in Pondy

Puducherry, Nov 4 (PTI) The Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls began in Puducherry with Booth level officers (BLO) initiating a door-to-door drive on Tuesday.

The officers distributed two copies of pre-filled enumeration forms and guided voters on the process, detailing which columns to fill and instructing them to affix passport-size photographs.

One of the officials told PTI that the process has been met with enthusiastic cooperation from the voters.

An official source said that the BLOs would conduct house-to-house visits from November 4 to December 4 and distribute prefilled enumeration forms to all existing electors.

The month-long drive beginning today covers all four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam of Union Territory of Puducherry. PTI COR ROH