SIR of electoral rolls begins in Uttar Pradesh; officials urge voters to cooperate

Lucknow, Nov 4 (PTI) The special intensive revision of electoral rolls began across Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, with booth-level officers going door-to-door distributing enumeration forms, officials said.

The "Shuddh Nirvachak Namavali, Mazboot Loktantra" (Clean Electoral Roll, Strong Democracy) campaign is being conducted simultaneously at all 1,62,486 polling stations across the state, with electoral registration officers and booth-level officers (BLOs) actively engaged in the process.

"The objective of the revision is to make the electoral rolls more accurate, updated and inclusive, ensuring that no eligible citizen is deprived of the right to vote," Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said in a statement.

BLOs are providing enumeration forms in duplicate at each voter's residence and guiding them on how to fill in the details. Upon submission of the duly signed forms, voters will receive an acknowledgement receipt, he said.

The drive has witnessed enthusiastic participation from voters in both rural and urban areas, according to the statement.

Officials have appealed to voters to fill in and return the enumeration forms along with a recent photograph at the earliest and obtain a receipt from the BLOs.

Voters can also download the form from the Election Commission's website https://voters.eci.gov.in. For assistance, they can contact helpline numbers 1950 or 1800-180-1950.

According to the official schedule, the distribution and collection of enumeration forms will take place from November 4 to December 4. The draft electoral rolls will be published on December 9, with claims and objections accepted until January 8. The final electoral rolls will be published on February 7.

Voters have been urged to actively cooperate in the campaign by verifying and correctly updating their entries to help achieve the goal of a clean and comprehensive electoral roll, according to the statement.

The Election Commission has announced conducting phase two of the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in 12 states and Union Territories between November and February.

The states and Union Territories are: the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.