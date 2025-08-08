SIR of electoral rolls routine initiative of poll panel to ensure smooth, fair elections: Bengal guv

Kolkata, Aug 8 (PTI) Amidst the ongoing controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday said the Election Commission's initiative was a "routine" drive to ensure that people in the country could vote smoothly and fairly.

"I see it as one of the routine activities of the poll panel to ensure free and fair elections in the country," Bose told reporters at the Raj Bhavan.

His comments come in sharp contrast to the stance of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which has been strongly opposing the SIR process.

The TMC has alleged that the exercise is a "sinister move" by the EC to introduce the National Register of Citizens (NRC) through the backdoor.

"There can be differences of opinion on the matter. But I believe a consensus is needed. It is the duty of the EC to ensure that people can vote properly," Bose added.