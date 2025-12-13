SIR, party elections discussed during BJP's organisational meeting in Ranchi

Ranchi, Dec 13 (PTI) Jharkhand BJP's in-charge Laxmikant Bajpai and the party's national general secretary Tarun Chugh, during a day-long visit to Jharkhand on Saturday, discussed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the process of district presidents' elections in the state, a party office-bearer said.

The leaders asked the party workers to dispel the misconceptions being spread regarding SIR in the state.

"We plan to convey everywhere the viewpoints expressed on SIR by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament," Chugh told reporters after the meeting.

On the Congress' rally in Delhi against 'vote chori' on Sunday, Chugh alleged, "Rahul Gandhi has been a habitual offender of spreading lies and rumours. He has not given a single complaint to the Election Commission regarding his claims. As part of a foreign toolkit, he has been defaming the Indian institutions." He said "purification of the electoral rolls" is needed for democracy.

"In a bid to protect infiltrators and make them voters, they (Congress) are protesting against SIR. How can a foreign citizen be a voter in India? The Constitution clarifies that only an Indian citizen can be a voter of India," he said.

On the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, he said people of the eastern state want to get rid of the rule of Mamata Banerjee.

"Mamata Banerjee has emerged as a new avatar of Jinnah in West Bengal. For vote bank politics, a (suspended) TMC MLA is constructing a mosque in the name of the foreign invader Babur. It is unfortunate. People of West Bengal are ready to give a befitting reply to the TMC and Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming elections," Chugh added.

A party leader said two meetings were held during the day, including one on SIR and another on the party's organisational elections in the state.

Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi, working president Aditya Sahu and others were present in the meeting.

BJP's mandal-level election is underway and the process of election of district presidents will soon begin in the state, the party leader said.

He said that Bajpai and Chugh discussed the process and strategies for the elections. They gave tasks to workers to strengthen the organisation in the state. PTI SAN SAN ACD