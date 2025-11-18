SIR Phase II: Nearly 99 pc enumeration forms distributed to electors in 12 states, UTs

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) More than 50.25 crore of the nearly 51 crore electors in nine states and three Union territories have received enumeration forms under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

Phase two of the SIR exercise began on November 4 with the enumeration stage and will continue till December 4.

In its daily SIR bulletin, the poll authority said over 50.25 crore enumeration forms have been distributed in the 12 states and Union territories. In other words, 98.54 per cent of the 50.97 crore electors have received the partly filled forms.

These states and Union territories are: Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Puducherry, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep.

Among these, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal will go to the polls in 2026. In Assam, where elections are also due in 2026, the EC announced a 'special revision' of electoral rolls on Monday.

