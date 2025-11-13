SIR Phase II: Over 5 crore enumeration forms distributed to electors in one day

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) More than five crore enumeration forms were distributed to electors in a single day as part of Special Intensive Revision of voters' list being held in nine states and three Union territories, according to data shared by Election Commission on Thursday.

A daily bulletin issued by the poll authority here said more than 42 crore SIR enumeration forms have been distributed to electors in 12 states and UTs.

A bulletin issued on Wednesday had said more than 37 crore forms were distributed till 3 pm on November 12.

In other words, 42 crore forms mean 82.71 per cent of the 50.99 crore electors in these states and UTs have been covered so far.

The states and UTs are: Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep.

Among these, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal will go to polls in 2026.

In Assam, where elections are also due in 2026, the revision of electoral rolls will be announced separately.

Phase-II of the SIR exercise began on November 4 with the enumeration stage and will continue till December 4.

The EC will release the draft electoral rolls on December 9, and the final rolls will be published on February 7.

The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and the DMK in Tamil Nadu have opposed the SIR exercise, claiming it will disenfranchise eligible citizens for want of documents.

After the SIR in Bihar, the EC has included the Aadhaar card in the list of indicative documents people will have to submit in the 12 states and UTs.

In its instructions issued to the chief electoral officers of the states and UTs, the poll authority said electoral registration officers will issue notices to those electors whose previous SIR details provided in the enumeration forms are either not available or do not match the database.

The elector, it said, can provide the documents based on the different categories after the form distribution stage, when asked.