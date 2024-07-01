'Sir, pls don't misinform': Railways to Jairam Ramesh's claim on first FIR under new criminal law

New Delhi, July 1 (PTI) The Railway Ministry has dismissed a claim made by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh that the Delhi Police filed first FIR under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita 2023 against a street vendor for obstruction under a foot-over bridge of New Delhi Railway Station.

"The first FIR has already been filed under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita 2023. It is by the Delhi police against a street vendor for obstruction, after he was earning his daily livelihood under a foot-over bridge of New Delhi Railway Station," Ramesh claimed in his social media handle X.

To this, the Railway Ministry responded by saying, "Sir, pls don't mis-inform!" and attached a letter of Station House Officer (SHO) of New Delhi Railway Station police station which dismissed the information regarding lodging of any such FIR.

"In this regard, it is submitted that no FIR against any street vendor for obstructing the passage of people under a foot-over bridge of New Delhi Railway Station has been registered at PS (Police Station) New Delhi Railway Station," the SHO wrote in a letter addressed to the Divisional Security Commissioner (DSC) of the Railway Protection Force (RPF). PTI JP JP KSS KSS