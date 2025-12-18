SIR protest fallout: Central forces to guard Bengal CEO's office

Kolkata, Dec 18 (PTI) Central armed forces will be deployed at the office of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs approved a proposal sent by the Election Commission, an official said on Thursday.

The decision follows repeated protests and scuffles outside the CEO’s office during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with demonstrators staging sit-ins and raising concerns over the security of the premises.

Several Booth Level Officers (BLOs) had also died during the exercise, triggering agitation and further escalating tensions, officials said.

Central forces personnel will take charge of security on the second and third floors of the CEO’s office from Friday morning, the official said.

They will also accompany officials of the CEO’s office during travel outside the premises in government vehicles, he added.

Meanwhile, the poll body on Thursday issued a showcause notice to a voter after the individual’s name was found appearing in two assembly constituencies -- Shyampukur in Kolkata Uttar and Ashoknagar in North 24 Parganas -- during the draft roll verification, an official said.

At one location, the voter personally signed the enumeration form, while at the other, the form was signed by another person.

Though such duplication can be linked to a change of address, the showcause notice was issued to establish the facts, an official said.

“The objective is to seek the voter’s explanation and also examine the role of the Booth Level Officer, Assistant Electoral Registration Officer and Electoral Registration Officer concerned,” he said.

Another official said the move was part of an increased scrutiny of the SIR exercise.

“The process is aimed at strengthening oversight and addressing any procedural or administrative lapses,” he added. PTI SCH NN