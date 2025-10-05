SIR purified voters' list in Bihar: CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Patna

Patna: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday voiced satisfaction over the completion of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, claiming that the exercise "purified" the voters' list after 22 years.

He was addressing a press conference in Patna before winding up his tour of the state, where assembly elections are likely to be announced soon.

"We have an ERO (Electoral Registration Officer) in each of the 243 constituencies. They were assisted by 90,207 BLOs in completing the exercise, which has purified the voters' list after 22 years," he said.

The last time an intensive revision of electoral rolls had taken place in Bihar was in 2003.

The CEC, who was accompanied by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sindhu and Vivek Joshi, held discussions with political parties and reviewed poll preparedness with officials during his two-day stay.