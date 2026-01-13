SIR row: Akhilesh warns of FIRs over voter list 'manipulation' in UP

Lucknow, Jan 13 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that the BJP was attempting to manipulate the voter list in Uttar Pradesh and warned that FIRs would be lodged against those involved in "creating" fake voters.

The former chief minister also called the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls the NRC (National Register of Citizens), according to an SP statement.

"The BJP is again engaged in creating fake voters. It is desperate to pollute the democratic system,” he said while addressing SP leaders and workers at the party's state headquarters here.

“If BJP people indulge in manipulation while preparing voter lists, FIRs will be registered against those who get fake voters made, as well as the officials and employees involved,” Yadav said.

He added that a format for the FIR was being sent to all SP booth-level agents (BLAs) and booth in-charges.

Yadav claimed that the BJP wanted to tamper with the SIR process.

“The SIR of electoral rolls is actually the NRC (National Register of Citizens). The work that should have been done by the Union Home Ministry is getting done by the BJP government through the Election Commission,” he alleged.

He further claimed that even after the SIR, several discrepancies were surfacing in the voter list.

“The chief minister himself has accepted that four crore votes are being cut. The BJP is trying to manipulate the voter list,” Yadav said.

Highlighting alleged discrepancies in official data, he said there was a huge difference between figures of the central and state election authorities.

“According to the Election Commission of India, there are 12.56 crore voters, while the state election authority’s list shows 12.69 crore voters in rural areas alone. After adding urban voters, the total exceeds 17 crore. How is this possible?” he asked.

“Why are the figures different when the BLOs and officials are the same?” he said.

Calling upon party workers to unite for the 2027 assembly elections, the SP chief said they should go door to door to inform people about the party’s policies and programmes.

He also appealed to the people of the state to remain cautious about what he termed as the BJP’s “conspiracies”.

“The people and voters of the state are not with the BJP. The BJP is playing the role of land mafia. Across the state, BJP leaders are illegally occupying the government and poor people’s land. Corruption and loot are at their peak. The BJP government has crossed all limits of corruption,” Yadav alleged.

"In the 2027 assembly elections, the BJP will be wiped out," he claimed.