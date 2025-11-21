SIR: Safari, family lunch, movie tickets for top-performing BLOs in Pilibhit

Lucknow, Nov 21 (PTI) In a unique initiative to speed up the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls, the Pilibhit administration has announced a set of incentives, including a family safari and lunch, for booth-level officers who fills up the maximum number of digitised forms in their respective assembly constituencies.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is currently underway across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

According to a communication issued by Pilibhit's Deputy District Election Officer Prasun Dwivedi, the Booth Level Officer (BLO) from each constituency who achieves the maximum level of digitisation during the SIR will be rewarded once the exercise concludes.

The top-performing BLO will receive a certificate of appreciation, a family visit to the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve for a jungle safari, a family lunch at Chuka Beach, and movie tickets.

Speaking to PTI on Friday, Dwivedi, the additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) confirmed the initiative. He said the aim is to motivate the BLOs to complete the revision work swiftly and efficiently, ensuring timely preparation of the voter list.

There are four assembly constituencies in the district -- Pilibhit, Barkhera, Puranpur and Bisalpur.

Dwivedi said a total of 1,522 BLOs and 172 supervisors have been deployed for the ongoing exercise.

In addition, 52 district-level officers, along with block development officers and executive officers of Nagar Palikas with their full staff are supervising the form collection and digitisation work, he said.

Pilibhit district has over 14 lakh electors, of which more than 2.25 lakh forms have been digitised so far, he added.

The digitisation of voter IDs would continue till December 4, Dwivedi said.

According to the Election Commission of India, the ongoing SIR exercise is aimed at updating the voter lists after more than two decades, addressing issues such as migration, duplicate registrations and non-removal of deceased electors.

According to the Commission, each polling station has about 1,000 electors and one BLO who plays a central role in the exercise.

BLOs are required to distribute Enumeration Forms to all voters, help them match their details with records from the last revision held in 2002-04, and access the national voter database for verification.

They must assist electors in filling the Enumeration Forms, collect the forms, and submit them to the Electoral Registration Officer. The BLOs are also responsible for collecting Form 6 for new voters, making at least three visits to every household and identifying electors who are deceased, have permanently shifted, or are registered in more than one location.

The Election Commission noted that during the enumeration phase, no document other than the Enumeration Form is required to be collected. PTI KIS RUK RUK