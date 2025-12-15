SIR 'selective ideological removal' of votes, alleges Surjewala in RS

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday hit out at the Election Commission over its SIR exercise which he dubbed as 'selective ideological removal' and said it is a four-pronged attack on democracy and right to vote.

Participating in the debate on election reforms in the Rajya Sabha, Surjewala dubbed the ECI as 'jebi' (pocket) election commission and said that B R Ambedkar clearly wanted that the poll body should not be under the executive and that the right to vote should be a fundamental right.

He also questioned the ECI's silence on transfer of thousands of crores into women's accounts ahead of assembly elections in Bihar.

"The Election Commission which cannot prepare a list of voters indiscriminately, such 'jebi' (pocketed) ECI should not hold offices for even one day," Surjewala quipped.

He stated that a voter is not just a name in the list, he or she is the face of electoral justice and results. "It will be the last nail in the coffin of democracy if a system with bad intention and conspiracy removes the names of voters from the electoral list".

The right to vote cannot be taken away as voting is the final test of democracy and bribing ahead of elections decimates the election process, he said.

The Congress leader also accused the ECI for destroying the level-playing field for enriching the BJP, which he alleged was indulging in "Chande ka dhandha" by misusing enforcement agencies like the ED, CBI and Income Tax to collect funds for the party.

Citing examples in this regard, he alleged that a person involved in Delhi liquor scam was arrested on November 10, 2022 and five days later his company donated Rs 5 crore under electoral bonds as well as another Rs 25 crore in November 2023.

He cited the example of another gaming and hotel firm which was raided and later it gave Rs 100 crore as donation under electoral bonds. Likewise, another firm which was raided, later gave Rs 586 crore under electoral bonds.

Surjewala demanded abolishing the existing system of appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioner and to reconstitute the committee for the purpose, with Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India and opposition leaders of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on its board.

There will be level-playing field only after reconstitution of the committee, he said, demanding elections through ballot paper. Till the implementation of this, he said all voters should get VVPAT slips to ensure transparency.

He also demanded that all political parties and civil societies should get voters list three months ahead of elections.

The process of adding or deletion of names from the voters list should be stopped three months ahead of elections, he suggested.

All voters should be give one-month notice before deletion of his or her name from the voters list with reason mentioned on it and should be given a chance to be heard.

The proposed names for deletion in the voters list should be published through various social media as well as in newspaper.

He demanded public as well as Parliament discourse on process of bulk voter revision and the entire process should be explained in Representation of People Act 1950.

He also demanded that the laws should be amended to prohibit cash or benefit transfer schemes six months ahead of elections. There should be debate on electoral bonds and funds should be made available to political parties on the basis of vote shares.

Surjewala also suggested to constitute Electoral Transparency and Accountability Commission where complaints are filed regarding quid pro quo by the corporate houses. The commission should take action against guild corporates and political parties.

Quoting RSS mouthpiece Organiser's article, he stated that a doubt has been raised on the intellect and judgement of the common man on his ability to cast vote.

The article dated November 30, 1949 said: "…but realizing the inertia of the common man to think out political issues and vote intelligently, we cannot be over optimistic about universal adult franchise." Surjewala alleged that they were against the right to vote for all adults enshrined in the Constitution of India.

He quoted another article dated January 7, 1952: "Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru would live to confess the failure of universal adult franchise in India." J&KNC MP Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo rose to demand restoration of statehood to Jammu & Kashmir.

BJP MP Kavita Patidar said people's mandate is with BJP which reflects that the election reforms done are correct.

She pitched for 'one nation one election', stating that state as well as centre elections were held simultaneously in 1957, 1962 and 1967.

TMC MP Mamata Thakur, JMM MP Sarfraz Ahmad and BJD MP Niranjan Bishi also participated in the debate. PTI KKS CS KKS ANU ANU