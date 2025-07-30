SIR stands for 'Silent Invisible Rigging': TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday termed SIR, currently underway in Bihar, 'Silent Invisible Rigging' of electoral rolls.

He alleged that the exercise is being undertaken by the Election Commission at the behest of the ruling BJP.

"We have all seen what is happening in the country in the name of SIR. A case has been filed in the Supreme Court. We have faith in the judiciary, but the information coming from Bihar is scary," Banerjee told the media in the Parliament complex.

"Dogs, and tractors are getting documents... Dogs and tractors will vote now, while people's right to vote is snatched," he said.

"The way rigging is being done by the Election Commission for the BJP, this SIR is not Special Intensive Revision, it is 'Silent Invisible Rigging' that the EC is doing at the behest of the BJP," he added.

The TMC national general secretary asserted his party will not allow a single name to be deleted in West Bengal.

"They can use all their power, if even one name is removed from Bengal, they will see what happens," he said.

Casting aspersions on the role of the poll panel, he said the last assembly election in West Bengal was held in eight phases amid the COVID pandemic.

"At Diamond Harbor, a single Lok Sabha constituency, voting there was done in three phases," he said.

"EC does not want people to cast their vote. Those running the government know if they let the people vote they will get a befitting reply. It happened in Lok Sabha as well, they were limited to 240... This would go further down," he said.

Banerjee called the SIR a "backdoor entry" of the controversial National Register of Citizens (NRC).

On the claims of presence of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas in states like Bihar and West Bengal, he said, "The Election Commission should understand how Bangladeshis enter India … It is because of the mistake of BSF which is under the Home Ministry. Gyanesh Kumar has worked in a close circle with Amit Shah, he must have his number, he should first raise it with his former boss." Banerjee added, "Amit Shah is the biggest failure as a Home Minister. Under his tenure, Pahalgam and Pulwama like incidents have taken place. How did the terrorists even manage to enter Indian territory?" He also slammed the Border Security Force, saying, "BJP speaks of cattle and coal smuggling - how does a cow manage to enter Indian territory when BSF is guarding the border. BSF comes under whose purview? Unless BSF or CISF is not helping, how can coal or cattle be smuggled?" He said that despite the infiltration, no BSF or CISF officer was called in for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate.

"Leave arrests aside, they have not even issued a summons to DG of CISF or BSF. Amit Shah is the main man, he must resign first," he said. PTI AO VN VN