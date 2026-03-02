SIR to begin in Jharkhand in April: CEO

Ranchi, Mar 2 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar on Monday said the SIR of electoral rolls will begin in the state in April.

He added that the exercise will be completed in a single phase.

"According to directions received from the Election Commission, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) will begin in the state in April, and all preparations have been completed," Kumar told reporters in Ranchi.

He said the exercise was conducted in Bihar in Phase-1, followed by 12 states and Union Territories in Phase-2. The third phase is likely to include all the remaining states.

Kumar further said the Chief Electoral Office, in association with the Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ), will jointly organise a two-day international conference on 'voter registration and voter registers' on September 2.

"The main objective of the conference is to compile views from various democratic countries, universities across the country, academics, and election-related master trainers to prepare a comprehensive report on voter registration and electoral rolls," he said.

IIM Ranchi, NUSRL Ranchi, and St. Xavier's College will join as knowledge partners and collectively contribute to the international conference, Kumar said.