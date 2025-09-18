SIR to remove impurities from Bihar voters' list, Rahul-Lalu want to protect infiltrators: Shah

Begusarai/Dehri-on-Sone (Bihar), Sep 18 (PTI) Asserting that Special Intensive Revision (SIR) would remove "impurities" from voters' list in Bihar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asked BJP workers to caution the people against rampant "infiltration from Bangladesh" if the INDIA bloc came to power.

The former BJP president made the remarks while addressing back-to-back workers' conclaves at Dehri-on-Sone and Begusarai, which were attended by party activists from 20 of the state's 38 districts.

Widely regarded as the BJP's principal strategist, Shah called upon party workers to "visit every house in the state and spread the message that all districts of Bihar will be left teeming with infiltrators from Bangladesh if they (Congress, RJD and Left combine) came to power, even by fluke".

He alleged that the Voter Adhikar Yatra, spearheaded by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was aimed at "protecting infiltrators from Bangladesh".

"SIR has been ordered (by the Election Commission) to remove impurities from the voters' list in Bihar. Why should it make the stomachs of Rahul baba and Lalu ji (RJD president) churn? The reason is they are worried that infiltrators from Bangladesh, who are their vote banks, may get flushed out," claimed the home minister.

"Should the infiltrators from Bangladesh be allowed to avail of facilities to which only our citizens are entitled? Should they get five kgs of free ration? Should they receive free medical insurance to the tune of Rs 5 lakh per year? Should they get pucca houses and jobs," Shah asked with a rhetorical flourish, evoking roars of a resounding "no" from the attendees.

He also termed as a "false narrative" Gandhi's allegation of vote theft, pointing out "they (Congress, RJD and Left combine) had taken recourse to similar tactics earlier when they had alleged that we were out to scrap reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs".

"Have the quotas for SCs, STs, and OBCs been tinkered with? I can assure you that as long as there is even one BJP member in Parliament, reservations cannot be scrapped," said Shah.

The remarks may be seen in the backdrop of attempts by the BJP, traditionally seen as "a party of the upper castes", to reach out to the numerically powerful deprived castes.

Shah called upon BJP workers to aim for a "massive two-thirds majority" in elections to the 243-strong Bihar assembly, which are likely to be announced in a few weeks from now.

He also laid stress on the need for smooth coordination with alliance partners like JD(U), headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who paid him a visit in the state capital earlier in the day, and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) of Union minister Chirag Paswan.

"You must tell the people that the positive impact on their lives, because of government schemes, was linked to the lotus (the BJP's poll symbol). But you must also keep in mind that our allies do well and that every vote cast in favour of the arrow and the hut (symbols of JD(U) and LJP(RV) respectively), would ultimately go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Shah.

Known in the political circles for his organisational capabilities, the home minister disclosed that he chose to meet party workers instead of addressing rallies, as was the norm in the run-up to polls, to drive home the point that "in the BJP, it is not the leaders, but the karyakartas who run the machinery".

"You can take me as an example. I started off as a booth-level worker in Gujarat and went on to become the national president. It is only the BJP which encourages its grassroots-level workers to have the aspiration for reaching the top," Shah said.

Showering encomiums on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom "I have known for nearly 35 years, and never seen going on a holiday", Shah sought to draw a contrast with Gandhi, whom he accused of "getting restless if not given a chance to go on a vacation abroad every six months".

The former BJP president, whose first stopover was at Dehri-on-Sone, where he interacted with party workers from 10 districts of south Bihar known as the Magadh-Shahabad region, expressed concern over the NDA's performance in the last assembly polls being "not up to the mark" in the area.

"You must ensure an 80 per cent strike rate, for ourselves as well as our alliance partners, in the upcoming assembly polls", Shah said.

He also underscored that Bihar had reaped "the maximum benefits" of schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, like the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and the Jan Dhan bank accounts, which were backed by efforts of the state government headed by Nitish Kumar, who recently announced "125 units of free electricity for consumers every month". PTI NAC BDC