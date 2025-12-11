SIR: UP CM expresses concern over high number of missing voters in Azamgarh

Azamgarh (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday expressed concern over "the number of missing voters" in Azamgarh district during a review meeting and directed party cadres to "reach out to voters".

The chief minister chaired a review meeting with officials and public representatives of the Azamgarh division at the collectorate auditorium.

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president Arvind Rajbhar was among those present.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Rajbhar said the primary agenda was the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list. He said the chief minister handed over a detailed database of all the assembly segments and expressed concern over the "suspiciously high number of missing voters".

According to him, the chief minister directed party cadres to "reach out to voters at the ground level and ensure inclusion of all whose names are missing from the rolls".

Rajbhar said removing bogus voters, adding genuine voters living outside the district, and marking the deceased was "extremely essential".

Energy Minister A K Sharma also attended the meeting.

Bansdih MLA Ketki Singh said the meeting reviewed the progress of development work in the division and the status of the SIR drive.

She said the chief minister issued clear directions to workers to identify and delete deceased voters and locate missing ones to ensure all genuine voters were included in the rolls.