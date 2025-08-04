SIR very big issue, govt must agree to debate: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar is a "very big" issue, and the government should agree to a discussion on it and move forward.

She asked why the opposition should not continue to raise the issue when the matter pertains to voters' list.

The Congress general secretary's remarks came after the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm due to protests by opposition parties demanding discussion on voter roll revision in Bihar.

Asked about the opposition continuing to raise the SIR issue, Priyanka Gandhi said, "It is a very big issue. If all this is being done to the voters' list why should we not raise it?" "The government should agree to a discussion and move forward, why not," she told reporters in the Parliament House complex.

Several MPs of the INDIA bloc parties have been protesting daily in the Parliament House complex against the Election Commission's voter roll revision in Bihar, and demanding its rollback.

The protest, however, was not held on Monday in view of the passing away of former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Seoren.

The opposition has been protesting in both Houses of Parliament against the SIR, alleging the EC's exercise was aimed at "disenfranchising voters" in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections. They have been demanding a discussion on the issue in both Houses.