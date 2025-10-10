SIR will be conducted in every state, no reason for TMC to get jittery over it in Bengal: Sukanta

Kolkata, Oct 10 (PTI) Union minister Sukanta Majumdar on Friday asserted that the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls will be conducted in every state, and there was no reason for the ruling TMC in West Bengal to get “jittery” over the exercise.

Majumdar, who was speaking to reporters at Gariahat area here, also said the Election Commission should take cognisance of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s recent remarks against the poll panel officials over the voter list revision exercise.

"The Special Intensive Revision will be carried out everywhere, in every state – ruled by the BJP and by the opposition parties. Why is the Trinamool Congress so jittery about SIR? What is Mamata Banerjee scared about?" he said.

The former state BJP chief said SIR was also conducted in West Bengal in 2002-03.

"None having valid documents of residing in India will be impacted. But, the infiltrators have to leave; they will be thrown out. Is the CM and her party taking the side of the infiltrators?" Majumdar asked.

Banerjee had on Thursday launched a blistering attack on the Election Commission, alleging that its officials were "threatening" officers of her government and "acting under political influence" even before the announcement of assembly poll dates.

She also asserted that the BJP was "playing with fire" in the name of the SIR, and warned that any attempt to tamper with the voters' list would be tantamount to "betrayal of democracy".

Banerjee's remarks came on the last day of the two-day tour of a four-member EC delegation, which visited West Bengal to oversee preparedness for the impending SIR exercise to be conducted in the state, where assembly elections are due next year.

The TMC has repeatedly described the SIR as a "ploy" by the BJP to disenfranchise sections of the electorate, particularly minorities and the poor ahead of the 2026 assembly polls. PTI SUS RBT