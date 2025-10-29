SIR will weed out fake voters, identify infiltrators, oppn shouldn't have problem with it: Kangana

Shimla, Oct 29 (PTI) BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday said the opposition parties should not have any problem with the special intensive revision of electoral rolls as the exercise would weed out fake voters, and identify infiltrators and those "selling" voter cards.

Interacting with reporters after chairing a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, the actor-politician said the electoral roll cleanup exercise would bring more transparency to the system.

"It will identify fake voters, infiltrators, and all those selling voter cards," the MP from Mandi said.

She claimed that such exercise was conducted "12 to 13 times" during the Congress' rule, and it should not be perturbed because this time it is being held during the BJP's rule.

The Election Commission on Monday announced that it will conduct phase two of the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in 12 states and Union Territories between November and February.

The states and Union Territories are: the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Soon after the EC's announcement, the Congress questioned the exercise, and said the poll body's intentions and credibility were under suspicion as neither the voters nor the opposition were satisfied with it.

Ranaut said the BJP is celebrating India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary on October 31 in a grand manner by taking out 'Ekta Yatra'.

However, there are some forces in India that are trying to divide the country on the basis of religion, region, and language, she said. "After Independence, many people tried to break the country. But Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel worked tirelessly to unite the country." At the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting on Wednesday, the monsoon disaster, road connectivity issues and development projects were discussed.

Officers were instructed to complete the ongoing development works in the district as soon as possible.

"Public representatives will keep changing, but if there is no change in the attitude of the officers, the development of the people will not be possible," Ranaut said. PTI BPL NSD NSD