Sirens blare, people evacuated as Delhi conducts mega mock drills at 55 locations

New Delhi: Blaring sirens, residents rushing to safer places, injured people being carried away on stretchers -- these were some of the scenes witnessed across the 55 locations where mock security drills were carried out by authorities in the national capital.

Under the nationwide mega civil defence mock drill 'Operation Abhyaas', mock drills simulating multiple hostile scenarios like air raids, multiple fire emergencies, and search and rescue operations among others were carried out.

PCR vans and fire engines were stationed at multiple locations while there was a heavy deployment of security personnel and civil defence volunteers.

At Khan Market, alarm sirens were played and people were asked to run as part of the evacuation drill that was carried out.

In Chandni Chowk, a mock drill was carried out in the presence of civil defence volunteers, personnel and NCC cadets.

Alarm sirens were blaring in the market area as the evacuation drill began at Chandni Chowk near Town Hall, prompting people to run towards safer places.

A second siren was sounded, signalling the start of rescue efforts. Volunteers were told to rescue the injured while people were asked to remain calm and help those who got injured.

Delhi Fire Services cranes were used to reach high-rise buildings and evacuate people those who were trapped.

Sirens were sounded at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot along with a team of doctors and multiple ambulances.

At the NDMC building, an alarm siren was sounded and employees were evacuated and rushed to the basement.

A mock drill was also conducted in the RBI building with instructions being given to stay away from glass windows and find a safe place to hide covering heads with both hands.

The mock drills come amid the missile strikes by the Indian armed forces early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). The military strikes were conducted as Operation Sindoor two weeks after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.