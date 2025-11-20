Sirpur undergoes tourism upgrade as Chhattisgarh pushes for UNESCO nomination

Raipur, Nov 20 (PTI) World-class tourist amenities are being developed at Sirpur, a prominent archaeological site in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, while ensuring its cultural and historical character remains intact, in view of its proposed UNESCO World Heritage nomination, an official said on Thursday.

Sirpur, home to Buddhist sites and the iconic 7th-century Laxman Temple, lies on the banks of the Mahanadi River opposite the Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary, around 85 km from Raipur.

A joint inspection of all monuments and archaeological sites in Sirpur was carried out earlier this month to review the sustainable development of the historic sites in view of the proposed World Heritage nomination, Dhammshil Ganvir, chief executive officer of the Special Area Development Authority (SADA), Sirpur, told PTI.

He said that the objective is to create state-of-the-art tourist facilities without compromising the archaeological and cultural integrity of the area.

The proposal seeking UNESCO World Heritage nomination was sent to the Union Culture Ministry six months ago, said Ganvir, who also serves as the divisional forest officer of the neighbouring Balodabazar forest division.

He said that all 34 identified monuments and archaeological sites in Sirpur will be divided into four thematic clusters to streamline site management and enhance tourist experience, with each cluster featuring essential amenities such as rest shelters, drinking water points, interpretive signage, pathways, and sanitation facilities.

Ganvir noted that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has undertaken extensive work to improve connectivity between lesser-known sites and main access roads, significantly enhancing visitor access and experience.

The ASI's efforts to restore and highlight lesser-known sites at Sirpur are "exemplary and outstanding", he said.

In the coming months, the ASI will develop connecting pathways to ensure seamless movement across the tourist circuit. Once these are completed, SADA Sirpur plans to introduce battery-operated vehicles for inter-cluster travel.

This will not only offer convenient and eco-friendly mobility but also create employment opportunities for the local community, he said.

Ganvir said that identified mounds and areas with archaeological potential will be surveyed and excavated in coordination with the State Department of Archaeology and recognised universities, after obtaining necessary approvals from the ASI director general.

These studies will deepen the understanding of Sirpur's archaeological wealth and strengthen its World Heritage bid, he said.

As part of its inclusive tourism initiatives, the ASI has already installed facilities for differently-abled visitors, including Braille signage, tactile pathways, sign-language interpretation videos, and Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) experiences, he said.

It is also decided that government land next to ASI-protected monuments will be transferred to the ASI to improve site management and conservation, he added.

The South Central Cultural Zone (SCCZ) will be involved in organising quarterly national-level cultural, folk, handicraft, and art fairs in Sirpur to ensure consistent tourist engagement, and plans are afoot to scale up the Sirpur Festival into a major cultural event for the region, Ganvir said.

Local communities and stakeholders will play a key role in promoting sustainable development, generating livelihoods, and heritage-based tourism, he said.

Sirpur has been celebrating World Heritage Week from Wednesday to promote awareness of India's cultural heritage and strengthen community participation in its preservation, he added.