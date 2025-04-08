Sirsa blames Kejriwal for neglect of Delhi climate institute, AAP says abusing ex-CM won't help people

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday expressed disappointment over the "neglect and decay" of the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Combating Climate Change and blamed former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's " obsession with greed and self-promotion" for it.

Hitting back, the AAP said relentlessly abusing Kejriwal would neither help the climate nor the people.

In a post on X, Sirsa said he had the "privilege of planting a tree as a symbol of our commitment to a greener, cleaner Delhi" during his visit to the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Combating Climate Change.

However, he said, he was "deeply pained to see the neglect and decay it has suffered over the years because of Arvind Kejriwal ji's obsession with greed and self-promotion".

Responding to Sirsa, the AAP said, "The BJP's environment minister planted a single tree for a photo-op. They are pretending to talk about climate change while doing absolutely nothing to combat it. This clearly shows they are not serious about climate action." In a statement, the opposition party said Delhi's green cover reached a historic high of 23.6 per cent under Kejriwal's leadership.

Over the past five years, the AAP government conducted large-scale plantation drives, planting more than two crore saplings, it said.

"Relentlessly abusing Arvind Kejriwal will neither help the climate nor the people of Delhi. If the BJP truly cares about development, it should at least maintain the world-class city it inherited, rather than run it into the ground," the AAP said.