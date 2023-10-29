Sirsa medical college to be named after Baba Sarsai Nath: Haryana CM Khattar

Chandigarh, Oct 29 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced that the proposed medical college in Sirsa will be named after Baba Sarsai Nath, a saint of the Nath sect.

Khattar, who was on a visit to the Sirsa district, also took part in a spiritual programme at a Radha Soami Satsang Beas' centre located in Sikandarpur village, according to an official statement.

The chief minister inspected the land designated for the medical college and said that the government has already approved the construction of medical college building, and that construction work will commence soon.

He emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring that every citizen of the state receives proper healthcare facilities, the statement said.

During his visit to the Radha Soami Satsang Beas' Sikandarpur centre, Khattar listened to the discourse of sect chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon.

After this, he also paid a visit to Dhillon's residence there and honoured him by presenting a shawl.

Last month, Khattar had visited Radha Soami Satsang headquarters at Beas, nearly 45 km from Amritsar in Punjab, and also met sect chief Dhillon. The sect has a large number of followers across the country.

The chief minister also inspected the land for the proposed drug de-addiction centre to be built in the Red Cross Bhawan of Sirsa and directed Deputy Commissioner Parth Gupta to ensure that the layout of the centre is prepared in a way that allows for easy expansion in the future.

He then visited the rehabilitation centre at the civil hospital in Sirsa and interacted with patients admitted there. He appealed to them to become self-reliant after returning to mainstream society, the statement said.

He directed the deputy commissioner that the patients should leave the drug de-addiction centre only after being completely healthy.

Khattar also inspected the arrangements made for the convenience of farmers in Sirsa grain market.

During his visit, he interacted with commission agents, farmers and labourers, listened to their problems and gave necessary directions to the officials to resolve them.

Khattar said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is making every effort to make the farmers prosperous, self-reliant and empowered.

The chief minister also listened to the grievances of the shopkeepers after conducting a surprise inspection of the auto market of Sirsa, the statement said.

He said that 210 new shops will be constructed in the auto market at a cost of Rs 7 crore and these shops be allotted through auction. PTI SUN KVK KVK