Sirsa touches almost 50 degrees, as Punjab, Haryana reel under prolonged heat wave

Chandigarh, May 28 (PTI) The blistering heatwave sweeping Haryana and Punjab for the last many days went notches up on Tuesday, with Sirsa recording a maximum temperature of 49.5 degrees Celsius -– the hottest in the state — and Bathinda sizzling at 47.2 degrees.

An intense heatwave also swept Nuh, which recorded a high of 49 degrees Celsius. Hisar recorded a high of 48.4 degrees, while Rohtak reeled under 48.1 degrees.

Faridabad sizzled at a high of 48.4 degrees, while Mahendragarh recorded a blistering 48.5 degrees Celsius.

Jhajjar, Ambala, and Karnal recorded 48.2 degrees, 44.8 degrees, and 44.6 degrees.

In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a high of 47.2 degrees Celsius, while the airport area of Bathinda sizzled at 49.3 degrees.

Pathankot and Amritsar recorded 46 degrees and 46.3 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana recorded a high of 46.2 degrees, while Patiala's maximum settled at 46.6 degrees.

Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded maximum temperatures of 46 degrees and 44 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also braved extremely hot weather at a maximum of 45 degrees Celsius.

According to the MeT forecast, severe heatwave is likely to continue in Punjab and Haryana over the next two days. PTI SUN VN VN