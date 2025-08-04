Sirsa visits Norway’s e-waste facility to ensure global standards for Delhi’s upcoming eco-park

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The upcoming e-waste eco park at Delhi's Holambi Kalan will operate under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model inspired by Norway’s Revac facility, announced Minister of Industries Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday.

Sirsa, who is on a visit to Norway, said the first of its kind Indian facility will be built on the best environmental practices around the world.

"As both the environment minister and the industries minister of Delhi, I will not allow either to suffer because of the other. Our goal is integrated progress where clean industry fuels economic growth and safeguards the environment," Sirsa said.

The selection of Revac -- an e-waste processing facility in Norway -- was deliberate, not just for its global credibility but also because its terrain and climate conditions align closely with those of North Delhi's Holambi Kalan, enabling better adaptation of practices for local implementation, he said.

According to the government, the proposed facility in Delhi will process 51,000 metric tonnes of e-waste annually and aims to accommodate all 106 categories of e-waste under the E-Waste Management Rules 2022.

It will be operated by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC).

"The park is expected to generate over Rs 350 crore in revenue and create thousands of green jobs, while formalising Delhi’s largely informal and hazardous e-waste sector," the environment minister said.

Sirsa conducted a technical inspection of the facility in Norway, reviewing dismantling, segregation, and material recovery systems. He also held discussions with Revac engineers to explore technology transfer and local adaptation strategies.

"It's not just about waste... It is about a vision of Delhi that is clean, circular, competitive, and future-ready," he said.

Delhi, which contributes nearly 9.5 per cent of India’s total e-waste, is among the top three e-waste-generating cities in the world.

The Eco Park project is part of the Delhi government's contribution to the national Viksit Bharat@2047 mission, focusing on sustainable urban development, the minister said. PTI SSM RHL RHL