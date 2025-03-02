Sirumalai death: Deceased a truck driver; death accidental says TN police

Dindigul (TN), Mar 2 (PTI) The body of a man, found alongside wires and batteries at Sirumalai near here has been identified as that of a 60-year old truck driver from Kerala and his death in an explosion appeared to be accidental, police said.

The man, identified as John Shabu had brought explosive materials from Kerala for farm related purposes and it is suspected that he could have died accidentally during explosion; when he tested the explosives on Thursday night. Shabu belonged to Kottayam and he is also involved in the business of taking orchards/estates on lease.

Also, no adverse information was received against Shabu during enquiries held by a special Dindigul police team in Kerala, an official release issued on March 1 night said, adding the team visited Kottayam and held enquiries with the deceased person's friends and relatives as well.

Furthermore, an autopsy performed at the Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital has indicated that Shabu could have died due to injuries sustained in the accidental explosion and the body has been handed over to Shabu's wife.

Expressing shock over the death at hilly Sirumalai following an alleged explosion, AIADMK top leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday asked Chief Minister M K Stalin to take quick action in the case. Referring to suspicions; as battery, wires and explosives were allegedly found on the spot, Palaniswami alleged that extremism appeared to rear its head now, going beyond deterioration of law and order situation and it was condemnable.

The body was found at Sirumalai on the ghat road on Thursday night and mobile phone chargers were also found at the spot. PTI VGN ROH