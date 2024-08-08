SI's death: K'taka Minister announces Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia, govt job to wife

Koppal (Karnataka), Aug 7 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to the wife of a police sub-inspector, who died under suspicious circumstances on August 4.

Parameshwara on Wednesday ruled out a CBI investigation, saying that a CID probe was enough into the death of the SI, Parashuram.

Yadgir Congress MLA Channareddy Tannur and his son Pampanagouda Tannur have been booked on a complaint by Parashuram's wife Shwetha N V that they were responsible for his death as they had allegedly got her husband transferred within seven months of his getting a posting.

She accused Reddy and his son of demanding Rs 30 lakh from her husband if he wished to continue in the same place. Due to the demand, Parashuram was depressed and died by suicide, she alleged.

The Home Minister visited the bereaved family in Somanal village in Koppal district and consoled them.

Later, speaking to reporters Parameshwara expressed his grief over the death of the policeman.

"We cannot bring him back but it is my duty to console the family. It is a loss to me as well. He was an honest officer from the Dalit community who came up after a lot of struggle," the minister said.

He said the government has taken this case seriously.

"We have offered his wife, who is an engineering graduate in Electrical stream, in our department but she has asked for a job in the Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (GESCOM). I will discuss this with the Chief Minister...," Parameshwara said.

"Our department and the state government have decided to give Rs 50 lakh to the family as a special grant," he added.

He dismissed the demand for a CBI probe.

"We will not give this case to the CBI. We will give them (SI's family) justice, which is their demand," the minister said.

Action will be taken against the accused based on the inquiry report, he said.

Parameshwara insisted that transfers don't happen in the police department by taking money.

According to the minister, a law is already in place that mandates transfers only after two years of the posting. If anyone gets transferred then they have the option to approach the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal (KAT) and get a stay, he explained.

With regard to Parashuram, the Minister said he was transferred within seven months of getting a posting.

Transfers of sub-inspectors falls under the jurisdiction of the Inspector General of Police and not the State government, he said.

"The CID will investigate why the IG transferred him before two years were completed," he added.

The SI's death has taken a political turn with the BJP and JD(S) levelling allegations against the Congress government for taking the lives of sincere officers belonging to the SC/ ST community.

They said barely three months ago, the Accounts Superintendent in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Chandrasekharan P died by suicide.

In his suicide note, Chandrasekharan alleged that there was an illegal transfer of Rs 187 crore of the Corporation including Rs 89 crore to bank accounts of several individuals in Hyderabad.

Former Tribal Welfare Minister B Nagendra, who resigned following Chandrasekharan's death, is in jail after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

