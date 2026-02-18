Sisodia inquires about Punjab CM Mann's health at Mohali hospital

Chandigarh, Feb 18 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at Fortis Hospital to inquire about his health.

Mann (52) was re-admitted to Fortis hospital in Mohali on Monday evening, hours after he was discharged from the health facility.

Sisodia, after coming out of the hospital on Wednesday, said Mann is feeling better.

A medical bulletin on Mann's health issued by Fortis, Mohali on Tuesday evening had stated that Mann underwent a comprehensive clinical assessment and standard diagnostic investigations.

"All vital parameters are stable and within normal limits. He is experiencing exhaustion and has been admitted for observation and supportive care," the bulletin said, adding that that Mann's condition was stable.

Notably, earlier in the day on Monday, Mann was discharged from the hospital and went straight to Moga to attend an event under the anti-drug drive 'Yudh Nashian Virudh'.

However, after addressing a gathering there, he had to return to the hospital. Mann was initially admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali for a check-up on Sunday after he experienced exhaustion.