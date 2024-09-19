Sisodia interacts with govt schoolteachers during Happiness Programme

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday interacted with the teachers of government schools and highlighted the significance of meditation, an official statement said.

According to the statement, Sisodia met with teachers during a Happiness Programme in Patparganj and said that India which is the birthplace of meditation should proudly claim its heritage.

"This is India's future. These children will tell their teachers that they are working at Google or doing their own business, in the future. Therefore, it is crucial to strengthen the foundation of these children," Sisodia said.

Sisodia encouraged teachers to impart mindfulness to children for just five minutes daily, making it easier to teach other subjects. He emphasised the scientific benefits of mindfulness, and its ability to calm and connect individuals, the statement stated. PTI SHB HIG HIG