Sisodia says Ojha's vision, dedication to education behind vacating his Patparganj seat

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Senior AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said he was inspired by educator Avadh Ojha's vision and dedication for education to vacate the Patparganj seat for him.

Sisodia, who held the Patparganj seat since 2013, was fielded by AAP from the Jangpura constituency in the assembly polls.

Ojha, a UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) coaching expert who recently joined AAP, will contest the polls from Patparganj.

In a letter to AAP volunteers in Patparganj, Sisodia termed the constituency a symbol of the new revolution of education-based politics.

"The schools in Patparganj are not only centres of education but also laboratories of future-building," he said.

The former deputy chief minister said Ojha, at the time of joining AAP, expressed an willingness to start his political journey from the "laboratory of education" -- Patparganj.

Sisodia said it was not an easy decision for him to vacate the Patparganj seat that had been the place of origin of his political journey.

"I felt, in view of the vision and dedication of Ojha sir, that it was not just leaving a seat but an opportunity to take a big leap in the field of education of the country," Sisodia said in the letter.

He asserted that Patparganj would always reside in his soul.

AAP is eyeing a third term in the assembly, elections for which are due in February.