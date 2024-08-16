Sisodia takes out march in GK constituency, launches AAP's 'padyatra' ahead of polls

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Friday took to streets of Greater Kailash constituency launching his "padyatra", and meeting a greeting people ahead of Assembly polls in Delhi early next year.

The former deputy chief minister, who recently walked out of Tihar jail where he had been lodged for 17 months in connection with an excise policy case, said "he felt very happy to be among the people again." "They prayed for me and now welcoming me back. Now, they are praying for Arvind Kejriwal and he will also be out soon," Sisodia told reporters during the nearly two-hour-long march that started from DDA Flats, Kalkaji.

Sisodia later in a post on X also shared how a woman during his walk came up to him and tied a 'rakhi' on his hand.

"It was an emotional moment for me. I was away from the people for 17 months but there is no let up in their love for me," he wrote in the post.

The AAP leader will take out similar marches in all 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi in coming days.

On Friday, many locals greeted Sisodia with flowers and raised his posters welcoming him. One man raised a poster that described Sisodia as a "revolutionary" in the field of education.

Announcements were kept being made as Sisodia criss-crossed the area on foot, hailing him as the "father of education revolution in Delhi." Sisodia who showed special interest in meeting kids exchanged a few words with them.

"See these small children, they are future of Delhi. I have to work for them. The whole politics of Arvind Kejriwal is based on shaping a better country for them," he said.

Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj and several AAP leaders and volunteers accompanied Sisodia during the march.